Area Man, Child Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 322



PLUMCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man and a seven-year-old child were injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 322 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report released by Kittanning-based State Police on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the collision occurred around 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, on US 422, near the intersection of Lawton Road, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, involving 33-year-old Anthony J. Plueckhahn, of Marion Center; 28-year-old Tyler W. Rodgers, of Chicora; and 18-year-old Trevor M. Bartlett, of New Florence.

Police say this crash occurred as Plueckhahn was traveling east on US 422 in a 2015 Toyota RAV4. He crossed over the center line, striking Rodger’s 2021 RAM 1500 and Bartlett’s 2022 Honda Civic.

Plueckhahn was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Citizens Ambulance transported Rodgers and a 7-year-old male passenger to ACMH Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

A second passenger in Rodger’s vehicle, 32-year-old Danielle N. Schnell, of Parker, was not injured.

Rodgers and Schnell were using seat belts and the child was using a booster seat.

Bartlett and two passengers, a 16-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, both of New Florence, were using seat belts and were not injured.

The Toyota and the RAM 1500 sustained disabling damage, and the Honda sustained minor damages.

Elderton VFD, Citizen’s Ambulance, and Martin’s Towing assisted at the scene.

