Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mandarin Almond Salad

Here’s a refreshing salad that’s always a hit!

Ingredients

4 tablespoons sugar, divided

1/2 cup slivered almonds



1/4 cup canola oil2 tablespoons vinegar1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce1 bunch red leaf lettuce, torn1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained1 small red onion, sliced

Directions

-In a small skillet, melt 3 tablespoons sugar over low heat. Add almonds; stir until coated. Cool; break into small pieces and set aside. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine oil, vinegar, parsley, salt, pepper, hot pepper sauce and remaining sugar; shake well.

-Just before serving, combine lettuce, oranges, onion and almonds in a large salad bowl. Shake dressing; pour over salad and toss.

