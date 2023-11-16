Crews Remove Wreckage from Construction Zone Crash on Interstate 80

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Crews from Bauer Truck Repair were busy Wednesday removing the wreckage from a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion County.

Photo by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair.

The crash happened Monday night when a tractor trailer traveled over an embankment in a construction zone near mile marker 55.

The truck was hauling bailed trash.

Specific details on the crash have not been released.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.