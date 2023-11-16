 

Crews Remove Wreckage from Construction Zone Crash on Interstate 80

Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

mm-55-crashKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Crews from Bauer Truck Repair were busy Wednesday removing the wreckage from a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion County.

Photo by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair.

The crash happened Monday night when a tractor trailer traveled over an embankment in a construction zone near mile marker 55.

The truck was hauling bailed trash.

Specific details on the crash have not been released.


