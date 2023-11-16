 

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides or Youth Care Aides to work directly with Adolescents in a residential mental health setting in Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Salary: $15.00 per hour.

Shift: 3pm – 11pm.

Benefits & Perks:

  • Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
  • 403(b) Savings Plan
  • Life Assistance Program (LAP)
  • Tuition Assistance Program
  • Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training
  • Advancement Opportunities

Hiring Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License
  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening
  • Must pass criminal background check investigation
  • Flexibility to work overtime as required

For more information about this position follow the link to the Abraxas Youth and Family Services website.


