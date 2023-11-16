Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at our residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Wage: $16.84.

Shift: Days and Evenings 7 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 11 pm.

Benefits & Perks:

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Hiring Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License.

Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening.

Must pass criminal background check investigation.

Flexibility to work overtime as required.

For more information about this position follow the link to the Abraxas Youth and Family Services website.



