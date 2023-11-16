Heathcote Convicted in 2022 Slaying of Robert Wingard

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – David Charles Heathcote has been convicted of Third-Degree Murder by a jury of eight women and four men in the 2022 slaying of Robert Cy Wingard.

(Pictured above: David Charles Heathcote arrives for the third day of his murder trial, escorted by Venango County Sheriff Deputies. Photo by Gavin Fish.)

Heathcote was accused of murdering Wingard on October 29, 2022, with a Sears and Roebuck J.C. Higgins model 101.7 double-barrel 20 gauge shotgun as the two engaged in a verbal altercation over Heathcote ruining Wingard’s turkey hunt by firing off his shotgun at doves.

The defendant claimed that the shooting was done in self-defense.

He said that the victim drove onto his property in his 2001 Ford F-150 supercab pickup and threatened to shoot Heathcote’s dogs if they urinated on his tires and that he was going to drive to Heathcote’s daughter’s house and shoot her, too. He said that Wingard reached for something inside the truck. It was at this moment that he blacked out, he said. When he came to, the shots were already fired.

Ballistics showed that two shots were fired from the passenger side of the pickup. One impacted the inside of the driver’s side door frame. The second hit Wingard on the right side of his chin, pulverizing the bones and tissues in his chin, mouth, and neck. According to Forensic Pathologist Eric Vey, Wingard bled to death as a result of the shotgun blast.

The prosecution argued during the trial that Heathcote was not in danger–that his daughter was miles away at the time and was, therefore, also not in danger. They told the jury that the victim did not have a gun in his truck, that Heathcote was the aggressor, and that he had the ability and duty to retreat from the situation, which he did not do.

The defense argued that Heathcote reasonably believed his life was in danger, as was the life of his daughter. They said that their client believed there was a gun in the truck, that Wingard was the aggressor, and that Heathcote couldn’t retreat because of an injury that he suffered years ago when he was run over by a tractor.

Day Three of Heathcote’s trial began at 9:35 a.m. with a 35-minute closing statement from his attorney, Chief Public Defender Jeffrey Misko. Misko began his statement by thanking the jury members for their service. He then detailed what he characterized as mistakes that were made by the Pennsylvania State Police’s lead investigator in the case, Trooper Adam Haun. He then asked the jury if it was okay to not trust his client for making mistakes as he talked with police the night of the incident, but not okay to trust the police who also made mistakes.

Misko spent several minutes explaining inconsistencies in Heathcote’s story, saying that his client was in shock when he spoke to investigators.

“Imagine how terrifying it was when he saw the reach,” said Misko to the jury. (Misko was referring to Wingard reaching for something inside the truck.)

“No offense to my client, but he’s a simple person,” Misko continued, arguing that it was reasonable to conclude that Wingard had a gun.

Heathcote is escorted back to the Venango County Prison after a jury found him guilty of Third-Degree Murder. Photo by Gavin Fish.

In Venango County District Attorney Shawn White’s 38-minute closing statement, he told the jury that Heathcote was the aggressor, noting that prior to the incident, he went into the corn fields to shoot off his shotgun in order to ruin Wingard’s turkey hunt.

White told the jury that Heathcote’s daughter was not in immediate danger–that she was 10 to 15 miles away. He said that the defendant could have retreated at any time during his interaction with Wingard.

Because the Commonwealth was asking the jury to convict on either First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, or Voluntary Manslaughter, White spent most of his time during his closing statement explaining the differences between the crimes.

Following White’s closing statement, Judge Marie T. Veon, who presided over the trial, gave the jury instructions on the law. She spent most of her hour and twelve minutes explaining the difference between the three charges. The jury was sent to the deliberation room at 12:37 p.m.

At 2:35 p.m., the jury sent a signal as to the direction of their deliberations when they asked a question of Judge Veon. As required by law, the court convened and Judge Veon read the question aloud.

“Please clarify the law on the three charges: First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, and Voluntary Manslaughter,” was the question.

Judge Veon answered the question by reading the same instructions she read earlier. The jury was sent back to deliberate after 15 minutes in court.

The jury alerted the court that a verdict had been reached at 3:22 p.m. Court reconvened, and the jury was seated at 3:38 p.m.

Juror #7, an older man with gray hair who was selected as the jury foreman, read the verdict at 3:40 p.m.

David Heathcote did not visibly react to the news that he was found guilty of Third-Degree Murder. His arms were resting on the defense table, his head bowed low.

Judge Veon thanked the jury for their service and dismissed them at 3:43 p.m.

After the jury left the courtroom, Judge Veon ruled that Heathcote would continue to be held at the Venango County Prison. She stated that he would be sentenced on December 12th at 1:30 p.m. She also ordered the Pennsylvania Department of Probation and Parole to conduct a pre-sentence investigation as soon as possible.

Assistant Public Defender Eric Padin assisted in Heathcote’s defense. Assistant District Attorney Kyle Peasley assisted in his prosecution.

