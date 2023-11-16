Janet Marie Ochs, 76, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

She was born on December 5, 1946, in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late John and Margaret Johnson Friedrich.

Jan had a remarkable career, leaving a lasting impact on her community. She was the co-owner of Alpha Beverage, the Golden Spike Restaurant, and partner at Ochs Forestry Consulting.

Additionally, she was the owner of the Paint Print Shoppe and held positions as a Customer Service Manager at Cable Systems USA and as a bookkeeper at S&M Motorcycle Sales.

Jan was a dedicated public servant, serving as Farmington Township Supervisor for two terms. She was highly involved in fundraising for the American Cancer Society and volunteered her time to animal rescue efforts in her local community and during Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana.

Outside of her professional life, Jan had a passion for genealogy and enjoyed visiting Scotland to delve into church records. She was a master gardener who found solace in nurturing plants and had a deep love for animals, particularly dogs and cats. Jan devoted her time to volunteer work and was the founder of Clarion PAWS, an organization dedicated to helping animals in need. She was honored for her contributions to animal welfare in Clarion County.

Jan will be remembered for her intelligence, fearlessness in the face of challenges, and her unwavering dedication to her community and the welfare of animals. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who knew and loved her.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Matthew Ochs and his wife, Cheri; her daughter, Suzanne Ochs-Fisher, and her husband, Robert; five grandchildren, Hugh, Hannah, Jessica, Daniel, and Ashley; five great grandchildren, Keira, Carter, Brady, Adelynn, and Mason; and her brothers, Jack Friedrich and Mark Friedrich; along with other beloved family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Ochs; her sister, Deborah Bidwell; a nephew, Jared Bidwell; and a grandson, Ryan Powell.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jan’s honor to Clarion PAWS, PO Box 804, Clarion, PA 16214, Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation online at parkinson.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.