Linda J. Ferringer

Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Linda J. Ferringer, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 25, 1955, to Joseph A. and Helen (Doverspike) Allen in Brookville.

Linda was a member of the Oakland Church of God. She enjoyed reading her Bible, traveling, and watching game shows.

She is survived by two children. Thomas Ferringer, New Bethlehem, a daughter, Pamela Ferringer, Indianapolis, IN, three brothers, Robert J. Allen and wife Dolores, MI, Donald L. Allen, Thomas Mills, PA, Jeffrey P. Allen and wife Lynn, Westlake, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald E. Ferringer, May 5, 1996, and a brother, Gerald L. Allen.

Friends will be received on Friday at the Oakland Church of God, Distant, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Swogger officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home of Hawthorn has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


