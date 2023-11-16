Man Charged in Rape of Clarion County Woman in Eastern Pa.

YORK CO., Pa. (EYT) – A York County man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a Clarion County woman in February.

Court documents indicate the Northern York County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Jonah Scott Grim, of Dover, on November 9.

According to a published article by the York Daily Record, a woman who lives in Clarion County reported to police that she was sexually assaulted on February 10 while visiting an acquaintance in Dover Township, York County.

Police say Grim invited the victim to his home because she was upset about her grandfather’s death. The two knew each other through a mutual friend.

After meeting Grim’s parents, the woman, Grim, and one of his friends went into his bedroom to hang out. The friend fell asleep, and Grim sat down beside the woman and started touching her, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She felt uncomfortable and told him to stop. He stopped and returned to playing video games.

The friend left the room to go to work mid-morning, and Grim also left. The woman was drifting off to sleep when she was awakened by Grim climbing on top of her, the affidavit states. She told him to stop and get off of her.

“Grim placed his hand over her mouth and told her ‘he was going to do what he was going to do,’” the affidavit states.

The woman reported the sexual assault to police and told authorities that her shorts had semen on them. Police obtained a DNA sample from Grim and compared it with the one from the clothing. They were a match, the affidavit states.

Police allege that Grim said he never had sex with the woman.

According to court documents, Grim was arraigned at 8:00 a.m. on November 9 on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer:

Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

Sexual Assault, Felony 2

Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

Indecent Assault-W/O Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

He was released on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for November 22 has been continued and will resume on December 12, at 2:00 p.m. with Judge Eshbach presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.