No Tax Increases in Tentative Clarion County 2024 Budget



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday approved a tentative 2024 budget of $23.407 million with no tax increases.

This marks the eighth consecutive year there has been no tax increase under the current set of commissioners. As of October 31, Clarion County has a general total of $8.7 million and all accounts of $15.6 million.

Click on the image below for an online copy of the complete 2024 Clarion County budget.

Financial Consultant Rose Logue told exploreClarion.com, “Our collection rate for taxes is now at 95 percent in the current year.

“It used to be about 93 percent another contributed, and the growth and collections have helped our revenue side. On the expense side, it was some savings. And we will go down one District Justice office, from four to three beginning in 2024.”

Primarily developing the 2024 budget were Tifany Berry, director of central accounting, and Commissioner Ed Heasley.

The proposed 2024 tax rates include the 2024 Millage of 20.5 Mills, the 2024 Millage for Debt Service of 1 Mill, and the 2024 County Per Capita Tax Rate of $5.00.

Projected revenue includes:

Taxes $8,894,002

Licenses and Permits $24,000

Dividends Return/Interest $368,000

Grants $7,854,137

Department Revenue $4,183,787

Payments In Lieu of Taxes $66,260

Misc. Revenue $569,080

Salary/Benefit Reimbursement Revenue $1,142,264

Total Revenues $23,101,530

Total Budgeted Revenues $23,101,530

Unrestricted Fund Balance $250,000

Debt Service Reserve Account $56,448

Total $23,407,978

The budget also includes a three percent raise for all non-represented employees and negotiated raises for employees represented by a union.

The final adoption of the 2024 budget is expected at the December 27 meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

Tharan suggested options for increasing revenue.

“I’d like to also look at two options of either hiring a person part-time or an investment firm to make sure that all of our money is invested because I think we’re still leaving money on the table,” Thran said. “We need to get someone with a lot of knowledge and a little time to do that. I suggest we do that right after the first of the year.

“If we have $7 million and don’t have it invested at six percent, that’s 420,000 a year. That’s a mill of taxes. So it’ll be well worth it if we can find someone to show us how to do all that.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.