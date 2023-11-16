 

Ronald D. Mackey

Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ronald D. Mackey, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his home.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


