Shippenville Man Involved in Fatal Crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an Ohio woman in Crawford County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, at the intersection of Buells Corners Road and State Highway 89, in Rome Township, Crawford County.

Police say 67-year-old Mark A. Swanson, of Lyndhurst, OH, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and, as his 2020 Subaru Forester entered the intersection, it was struck by a 2003 International 4300 box truck operated by 32-year-old Kyle T. Neal, of Shippenville.

Neal’s truck’s left front end struck Swanson’s vehicle in the right rear position.

After initial impact, Swanson’s vehicle spun in a clockwise position before traveling off the southwest corner of the road and overturning on its driver side. It came to final rest on its driver side in an adjacent yard.

Neal’s truck continued traveling south on State Highway 89 after initial impact before coming to final rest on the right shoulder.

Swanson’s passenger—66-year-old Rebecca E. Swanson, of Lyndhurst, OH—was transported from the scene to Titusville Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Swanson suffered suspected severe injuries and was transported to Titusville Hospital by EmergyCare Titusville.

Neal was not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Shambaugh Towing.

Police were assisted on scene by Centerville Fire Department, Centerville Ambulance Service, and Spartansburg Fire Department.

According to police, this crash is currently under investigation.

