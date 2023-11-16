Ian Clowes Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Ian Clowes has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for November.
Ian Clowes is a senior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. He comes highly recommended by his teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for October. Ian keeps himself very busy throughout the school year being involved in many AP classes, sports, and clubs.
Ian is very passionate about his schoolwork and his extracurricular activities. He takes many different AP courses in preparation for his future. Ian focuses on AP courses with a focus on STEM activities. He is interested in mechanical and electrical engineering. His favorite class this school year is AP Computer Science. This class has a focus on the principles of technology, how the internet works, and how to build an app. Ian is learning much valuable information about his intended major in this class, Computer Engineering.
As Ian looks towards his college career, he wants to major in Computer Engineering, while attending either Grove City College or Penn State Behrend. While in school, he also wants to minor in either Film Production or Information Technology.
When asked, “What draws you to Computer Engineering?,” Ian replied “I am fascinated with computers. I grew up playing on my family’s desktop computer and I have always been curious as to how they work and why they work the way they do. I just discovering how technology works. I am so excited to major in computer engineering because it is going to help me learn more about my field of interest.
Ian is highly involved at BHS. He is a member of the cross country, track, and indoor track teams. In track, he runs the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, and the 400 meter. He is also in the German Club and has been the Treasurer of the Bible Club for the last two years. Ian has also been taking AP Computer Science and many electives relative to enhancing his learning of mechanical, electrical, and technological engineering. During school, his favorite activity is Cross Country and Physics. He enjoys the mathematical side of Physics.
He enjoys his close-knit Cross Country team and views them like they are like family. Ian enjoys his time at BHS. He feels like the school does a good job at pushing their students to achieve their goals – whether they believe in themselves or not. “At BHS, I have learned what I want to do post-graduation with my time spent here. My teachers have motivated me to achieve my goals and become the best version of myself as possible.” One of Ian’s favorite quotes is “The best way to achieve your goals is the process, not the outcome.” This has resonated with him throughout his high school career.
When Ian isn’t studying or at practice, he likes to run, go biking and hiking with his family, build computers, edit videos, produce media, be outdoors, and travel. Along with having a passion for learning about computers, Ian also has an interest in film. He does this as a pastime.
Ian’s dream job is to be a computer engineer, as this has been an interest he has had since he was little. If he could have his dream job and could do anything he wanted, he would become the CEO of a giant film production company in Hollywood.
When asked, “Is there anything that makes you special?” he said, “Outgoing is my first thought; I easily get along with people, very approachable, humorous, smart, and have many facets.”
Ian has a strong passion for running, one of his inspirations comes from his girlfriend’s mom and anyone else who has the mental capacity to run marathons. In terms of his dream career, his oldest brother has been a large inspiration to him. Ian’s brother is a Computer Engineer. Seeing his accomplishments throughout his career has helped me realize Computer Engineering is something I want to do. He always loves hearing about his brother’s job and what he is working on, because it is what I aspire to be.
Ian’s favorite memory so far in high school is after a cross-country invitational at Rocky Grove. “It is muddy every year, but my sophomore year, it was cold and very muddy so we just started running and driving through all the mud puddles. We were able to run and splash around with my teammates. It was like we were little kids again. It was so much fun and will be something I will always remember,” Ian said.
If you or someone you may know has recently graduated high school, trade school, or college and is interested in a career at Brookville Equipment Corporation you can find a list of available positions by visiting: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.