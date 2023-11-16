Inspired by Own Cancer Battle and Friend’s Death, Devin Gold Wants to Help Local Families Facing Adversity

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Devin Gold, through his organization 519Strong, is teaming up with two area partners to offer respite and unforgettable experiences to four Western Pennsylvania families facing adversity.

Inspired by his own battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the inspiration he draws as he works to carry out the legacy of Jeremy Coast, Gold’s mission is to provide respite and unforgettable experiences.

Coast, a Harrisville resident who passed away in 2015 at the age of 18 after a battle with AML Leukemia, used his unfortunate situation to bless those who he came into contact with.

“We want to provide these families with the opportunity to rest from life’s stresses and enjoy some quality time together,” said Gold, who resides in Franklin.

Teaming up with Bridge Builders Community Foundations and A. Crivelli Subaru, Gold’s vision is coming to life as four families are set to be treated to an all-inclusive Penguins game night experience. Beyond game tickets, they enjoy special seating, free parking, and complimentary food and beverages. It’s a chance for families to relax, bond, and create lasting memories.

The funding for this initiative stems from A. Crivelli Subaru’s “Share the Love” event, where customers’ generosity supports local charities.

“My sons had a very special friendship with Jeremy Coast and his family. Jeremy never gave up and he inspired so many people. This is our way to honor his memory and give as he did,” said A. Crivelli Subaru’s Michael Crivelli.

To qualify for this extraordinary opportunity, families must be currently navigating a difficult season in their lives and reside in Western Pennsylvania. Additionally, individuals who wish to nominate a deserving family can do so by reaching out to Bridge Builders Community Foundations. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2023.

“Bridge Builders Community Foundations is fortunate to partner with A. Crivelli, 519Strong, and Devin Gold and assist in carrying out the legacy of Jeremy Coast. 519Strong shows that we can all be a part of making people’s and families’ lives better,” Trenton Moulin, President and CEO of Bridge Builders Community Foundations, said.

Following the conclusion of the special giveaway, 519Strong intends to offer additional ticket sales to both local businesses and individuals throughout the hockey season. The proceeds generated from these sales will be dedicated to providing financial assistance to families battling cancer, specifically to cover expenses related to transportation, lodging, and food during their travels to and from Pittsburgh.

For more information about the program or to nominate a family, please contact Bridge Builders Community Foundations at 814-677-8687.

