SPONSORED: Matric Group Has an Opening for an Electronic Technician

Matric Group Has an Opening for an Electronic Technician
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Matric Group, located in Seneca, PA, has an opening for an Electronic Technician.
The Electronic Technician I will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will work to increase customer engagement by providing support to current and prospective customers by demonstrating dedication to quality, quantity, and safety. As the Electronic Technician, you will perform a variety of technical support duties to support the manufacturing operation. Duties include maintaining, testing, and repairing electrical/electronic systems and components.
Essential Job Functions:
- Attendance at work; ability to work overtime to meet customer demands.
- Be able to follow work procedures and instructions both written and verbal.
- Ability to work well with other team members, safely performing work.
- Perform basic soldering functions at an acceptable quality level.
- Read and interpret assembly prints and specifications.
Electronic Technicians must possess strong technical knowledge and above-average communication skills to be able to train production operators on processes and equipment.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. All associates have a personal responsibility and accountability to ensure their day-to-day activities adhere to Matric’s quality and environmental policies.
2. Performs visual inspection of assemblies to ensure they are built to customer specifications.
3. Performs electronic testing of assemblies; ability to disassemble and re-assemble units correctly.
4. Performs basic electronic and functional troubleshooting for assemblies that do not pass the accepted test procedures.
5. Identifies and corrects faulty components and quality defects.
6. Become solder certified.
7. Assemble prototype units.
8. Installs, starts up, and shuts down equipment in accordance with company safety procedures for machine activation and shutdown and in line with OSHA requirements.
9. Informs appropriate management and line mechanics of potential electrical/mechanical problems and inherent dangers involved.
10. Maintains company-required performance and maintenance records for identified equipment.
11. Performs preventive maintenance functions as directed.
12. Assists maintenance personnel with technical troubleshooting.
13. Prioritize work schedule and adjust to changes.
14. Be accountable for inspecting work, quality, and quantity of work.
15. Be a team player and assist co-workers in problem-solving.
16. Be responsible for learning and understanding Matric operations, policy, and procedure and following guidelines.
Qualifications:
- High School Diploma or GED required. Accepted electronics training, degree, technical certificate, vocational schooling, and/or accepted correspondence course.
- Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings, schematic diagrams, and formulas. Collaborate with management or engineering staff to determine quality and reliability standards.
- Ability to utilize test equipment for inspection and troubleshooting and verify that it is properly calibrated. Volt/ohm/milliammeters, oscilloscopes, signal generators, frequency counters, waveform generators, power supplies, various analog and digital test sets, EPROM/PLD programmers, cable auto testers, and proprietary test equipment as needed.
- Have a general knowledge of operations.
- Able to work with speed and accuracy in assigned tasks.
- Basic computer skills to retrieve and store data.
- Strong attention to detail and ability to concentrate on detailed projects.
- Average written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to multi-task and work with a high degree of accuracy.
- Ability to work in a safe manner.
Working conditions (if applicable):
- Fast-paced climate-controlled environment.
- Sitting or standing for extended periods of time.
- Ability to protect confidential information and the integrity of the company.
Physical requirements (if applicable):
- This job requires sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer.
- Ability to use hands to finger, handle, or feel.
- Ability to reach within hands/arm’s length, stoop, kneel, and crouch.
- Ability to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.
- Specific vision requirements include close vision and color vision. Must have visual acuity to read prints and interpret color codes on wires and components: Near Vision: Jaeger 1 at 35.5 cm (14 in.), reduced Snellen 20/20 or equivalent – testing both eyes together. Far Vision: Snellen 20/30 minimum when testing both eyes together. Color Vision: average.
Direct reports:
- This position has no formal direct reports.
What Matric Group Offers:
- Competitive Wages
- Flexible Schedules
- Full Benefits, including Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance
- Company-paid life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement Program
- Matching 401(k) Plan and more
Click HERE to learn more about this position and other opportunities Matric Group has to offer!
Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Road, Seneca, PA 16346. For more information about Matric and what they have to offer please visit www.matric.com.
