SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Announces New Name

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – New name. Same people. More services. Since opening in December 2021, they went from a three-person staff to ten with the addition of two Aestheticians, a Massage Therapist (LMT), two Registered Nurses (RN), and a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT).
(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)
Spine & Extremities Center has since seen over 700 patients for thousands of treatments. They primarily have been helping patients deal with musculoskeletal pain and decreased function through using technologically advanced physical medicine modalities such as Shockwave, Radial Pressure Wave, High-Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT), and Class IV Medical Laser. These are often combined with targeted traditional osteopathic manipulation, chiropractic adjustments, and spinal or extremity decompression as needed.
They soon began offering ultrasound-guided interventional platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and regenerative aesthetics services as their patients had a significant need and interest in these options. Earlier this year they began offering IV infusions and IM injections because an optimized metabolism plays a supporting role in their regenerative orthopedic medicine and aesthetics procedures.
As they have expanded services and added providers, their medical director and founder Dr. Albert J. Barrett, DO no longer felt that the name Spine & Extremities Center encompassed the entirety of the practice. In following with osteopathic medicine philosophy, they have evolved into a practice that provides services that ultimately harness the body’s natural regenerative properties to decrease or eliminate musculoskeletal pain, improve aesthetics, optimize body composition, and enhance longevity. Therefore, to better represent this foundation for their practice they have changed their name.
Introducing their new name: Regen Rx
What is Regenerative Medicine?
Regenerative medicine is a field of medicine that focuses on developing and applying new treatments to heal tissues, decrease pain, and restore function lost due to aging, disease, or injury. At Regen Rx they use non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures to help with disease, injury, age, or other issues. They offer options other than only treating symptoms with medication and surgeries. Their services help with degenerative and post-traumatic conditions by signaling the body to enact a brisk self-healing response. These technologic and procedural advancements extend across a wide range of musculoskeletal, aesthetic, and soft-tissue conditions and are allowing new solutions to expand and maintain optimal health and quality of life. While they still will be your go-to for regenerative musculoskeletal care, they are excited to bring new services to the practice and area including IV Infusions, Hydrafacial, & more! See below for a list and description of their services.
Orthopedic Regenerative Medicine Services:
- Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections: A form of orthobiologic regenerative medicine that can harness the healing capabilities and amplify the powerful growth factors your body uses to heal and revitalize damaged or aging tissues.
- Shockwave: Focused Shockwave with Myofascial Acoustic Compression Therapy (MyACT) is one of the most advanced and highly effective non-invasive treatment technologies for orthopedic musculoskeletal disorders.
- High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT): Electromagnetic pulse therapy with the emField Pro is indicated for used for relaxation of muscle spasm, prevention or slowing of disuse atrophy, increasing local blood circulation, muscle re-education, and maintaining or increasing range of motion.
- Radial Pressure Wave (non-focused Shockwave): The enPulsPro device delivers energy into the target tissue with increased metabolic activity in the form of lymphatic drainage and increased blood circulation.
- Class IV Medical Laser Therapy: Class IV Medical Laser, also known as High Intensity Laser Therapy, targets damaged tissue with specific wavelengths of light that have been found to interact with tissue to accelerate the healing process and to decrease pain and inflammation.
- Spinal Decompression: A comprehensive multi-disciplinary spinal decompression program designed by an osteopathic physician (D.O.) utilizing a specialized decompression table synergistically combined with manipulation, and regenerative modalities.
Hands-on Musculoskeletal Care:
- Chiropractic: Performed by Dr. Aaron Peters, DC; he provides care focused on helping people recover from the most common types of spine and extremity conditions such as low back & neck pain, lumbar disc pain, joint pain, and muscle dysfunction.
- Massage Therapy: Relax, renew, and refresh your body with a massage therapy session designed just for you! They offer a wide variety oof options that allow you to customize your massage experience to your specific needs and preferences.
Regenerative Aesthetics Services:
- Hydrafacial: Deeply cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin through serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Add a booster serum to address specific skin concerns, LED Light Therapy to target acne or fine lines, and Lymphatic Drainage to lift, reduce puffiness, detoxify & promote skin health. Truly customized for every skin type!
- Microneedling: Designed to activate the skin’s natural healing process. This device targets facial acne scars and neck wrinkles for smoother, more radiant, younger-looking skin. Following each session, the skin begins to heal itself, looking more renewed and rejuvenated over time. A year round treatment with minimal-no downtime!
- Chemical Peels: A customized peel formulated with a blend of exfoliating acids and calming ingredients promoting cell turnover while boosting the production of collagen to prevent signs or premature aging. Great for achieving even skin tone & clear complexion!
- Medical Grade Skincare: Discover advanced medical grade skincare options from ZO® Skin Health, PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at home use. Each skincare regimen should include at least one product from each of the following categories: cleanse, exfoliate, tone, correct + prevent, and protect. Consult with their aestheticians to find out what products you should incorporate into your daily regimen!
Metabolic Health Options:
- IV Drips: Revive your health by delivering essential vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants directly into your bloodstream. IV drips can provide instant benefits for your health, energy, appearance, and performance. Regen Rx offers powerful customized drips to give your body and nervous system the boost they need for optimal performance.
- NAD+: Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide is found in every cell of the body and is essential to life. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that promotes cellular regeneration and restoration and therefore helps regulate how quickly our cells age. It is also involved in the production of cellular energy. By replenishing cellular levels of NAD+ through intravenous and subcutaneous routes, NAD+ can repair DNA, protect brain cells from damage, reduce inflammation throughout the body, and activate enzymes that help prevent aging. It can be helpful in recovery and therefore enhance athletic and exercise performance.
- IM Injections: Increase energy levels, boost your mood, ease muscle soreness, stimulate your immune system, reduce stress & more with Injection options!
Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center, offers regenerative orthopedic medicine, metabolic health options, musculoskeletal care, aesthetic services, and more.
