SPONSORED: Winter Is Just Around the Corner – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet & Pick Out Your New Silverado Pickup or Equinox SUV

Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Silverado 11-16NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has 10 new Silverado 1500 pickups and 8 new Equinox SUVs waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem! Click here for more information:

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Double Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT

32483484449x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,805

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT

Red - Silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE:$60,905

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss

Blue - S

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $62,170

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss

Gray - S

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,060

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!

Together let's drive - Google Business Profile (2)

Redbank Chevrolet has 8 new Equinox SUVs on their lot!


NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD LS

32729434316x640

32729434317x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $30,670

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

November Red Tag - Google Business Profile (1)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD LT

32676981470x640

32676981468x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $32,335

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Screenshot 2023-11-02 144426 - red tag

View the remaining Equinox SUVs here

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


