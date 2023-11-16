State Police Calls: Stolen Tree Stand Recovered



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

The following reports were released on Tuesday, November 13, 2023:

Police Investigate Theft of Tree Stand in Toby Township

State Police in Clarion investigated the theft of a Muddy Ladder Tree Stand on Switzer Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The incident occurred sometime between April 1, 2023, to October 7, 2023.

The tree stand, valued at $300.00, has been recovered, according to police.

The victim is a 28-year-old Rimersburg man.

DUI in Redbank Township

A DUI arrest was made on October 27, 2023, at 12:09 a.m. on Idle Road/ Town Run Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The arrestee is a 61-year-old Fairmount City man.

The vehicle involved is a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

