Three Golden Eagles Named to All-PSAC Teams

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Three Golden Eagle football players earned Second Team All-PSAC West honors on Wednesday.

Corahn Alleyne earned Second Team Offense honors at wide receiver, while Griffin Buzzell and Jake Tarburton earned Second Team Defense honors at linebacker and defensive line, respectively.

Alleyne is the first Golden Eagle wide receiver to earn All-PSAC West honors since 2016, when both Kevin Genevro (1st) and Matt Lehman (2nd) were named to the all-conference team. A threat whether he was catching the ball, running with it or returning kicks, Alleyne finished the regular season ranked fourth in the PSAC and 10th in NCAA Division II in all-purpose yardage, averaging 141.0 yards per game. He led the team with six total touchdowns scored on the year, catching four scores and rushing for two more, and led Clarion with 700 combined rushing and receiving yards.

Buzzell was second on the team and ninth in the PSAC in total tackles with 76 and was a force behind the line of scrimmage, ranking second on the team with 8.0 tackles for loss and also picking up a sack. He had a team-high 50 solo tackles – third in the PSAC – and also factored into a pair of turnovers, recovering a fumble against Gannon on Sept. 23 and forcing one against IUP on Nov. 4. One of his best games of the year came in the Golden Eagles’ win over Edinboro on Oct. 21, their first such win since 2015; Buzzell notched eight tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack in the road victory.

Tarburton was the Golden Eagles’ most disruptive defensive lineman this past season, setting career highs across in the major defensive categories. Tarburton finished the year with 39 tackles and a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss. That latter number was the best for a Golden Eagle player since Alec Heldreth had 12.0 tackles for loss in the 2018 season, and ranked 10th in the PSAC in 2023. Tarburton also finished 10th in the PSAC in sacks, notching a career-high five quarterback takedowns.

