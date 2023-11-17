The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Rain, mainly after noon. High near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 9pm. Low around 32. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Rain. High near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.