Cassidy Snider Named PSAC West Athlete of the Year; Fuller, Selfridge Named All-PSAC

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Outside hitter Cassidy Snider became the fifth player in program history to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete of the Year honors, highlighting a trio of Golden Eagles named to the all-conference team on Thursday afternoon.

Snider, a three-time First Team All-PSAC West selection in as many years, was joined on the first team by senior setter London Fuller, with the latter also making her third consecutive appearance on the First Team.

Fuller was last year’s PSAC West Athlete of the Year award winner. Senior libero Abigail Selfridge was voted a Second Team All-PSAC West selection, marking her first career all-conference nod.

One of the most effective attackers in the nation, Snider enters this weekend’s action fifth in NCAA Division II with an average of 4.70 kills per set, and her 494 total kills rank fourth in the country.

With six more kills she would record the sixth 500-kill season for a Golden Eagle player and the first since individual match sets were played to 25 points, a change made prior to the 2008 season.

The gaudy offensive totals for Snider have not come at the expense of efficiency, either. Snider ranks ninth in the PSAC in attack percentage at .281, but that number requires perspective.

While Snider has taken 1,180 attack attempts this year, no player that ranks above her in the conference has attempted more than 633 attacks.

Fuller, herself the 2022 PSAC West Athlete of the Year, enjoyed another terrific season for the Golden Eagles.

The senior setter leads the PSAC and ranks 10th in the nation with an average of 11.09 assists per set, and she has set the Golden Eagles to the top of the conference in terms of team kills (1st – 13.64 kills/set) and attack percentage (3rd – .224).

A consensus All-American setter in 2022, Fuller enters this weekend with 3,834 career assists, which ranks fourth in program history, and she has averaged 11.03 assists per in her three years as a starter.

Fuller has recorded 16 double-doubles this season and has also been a force at the net as an attacker and a defender. She has totaled 66 kills and 60 blocks this season.

Selfridge earned Second Team All-PSAC West honors after one again being rock steady on the back line for the Golden Eagles, ranking 11th in the PSAC with an average of 3.94 digs per set.

The senior has been steadily climbing the Clarion record books, and enters this weekend with a total of 1,725 career digs, good enough for sixth on the program’s all-time list.

Selfridge has also been a handful at the service line, ranking first on the team and seventh in the PSAC with an average of 0.47 aces per set.

Her total of 49 aces this season ranks fourth in the conference, and her career total of 168 aces entering this weekend ranks seventh in program history.

