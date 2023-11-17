Clarion County Career Center Raises Over $5,000 with ‘Coins For A Cure’

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. — The Clarion County Career Center wrapped up Cancer Awareness Month and the annual “Coins for a Cure” campaign with over $5,000.00 in donations.

(Pictured above: left to right – Career Center Community Outreach team member Linda Maze and Nurse Manager of Clarion Cancer Center Tracy Myers.)

All funds donated are given to the “Clarion Sunshine Project” at Cancer Care at Clarion Hospital to help patients who are going through cancer treatments.

This year marks the Career Center’s 12th year of collecting “Coins for a Cure” donations.

The students were challenged to reach a goal of $5,000 this year. They reached that amount with an amazing total of $5,097.56, and a 12-year total of $51,885.87—with all the funds being donated to the Cancer Center’s “Clarion Sunshine Project.”

Also included in the total was a donation from Mr. Ron Flick, a generous member of the local community, who annually brings in his own coin containers to contribute to this worthy cause.

Coin containers were placed in the school lobby to allow students to contribute their loose change to the container with the instructor’s pictures on them.

Students were encouraged to donate “because it is the right thing to do” to help others in their community.

“Coins for a Cure” t-shirts were available for students and staff to purchase, with the profit being donated as well. Culinary sold bagged lunches and donated the profits to “Coins for a Cure.”

Welding Instructor Mr. Jeff Courson received the highest amount in his container. Student assemblies were held on November 13, and a few students from each of the programs were selected to drop water balloons on Mr. Courson. Construction also created a special nail hat for him to wear, to make sure the balloons broke!

Tracy Myers, Nurse Manager at the Cancer Center, attended the assemblies and shared with the students how important these funds are to assist patients with some of their financial burdens. It allows the patients to concentrate on their treatments of getting better, instead of worrying about how they will cover the extra costs of being off work, gas money, etc.

The teamwork displayed during this “Coins for a Cure” campaign is obvious by the great donation amount the students and staff were able to achieve during cancer awareness month.

