Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Pie

Ingredients

Dough for double-crust pie

1/3 cup Splenda



1/3 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup all-purpose flour1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground ginger1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg6 to 7 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples1 tablespoon lemon juice1 tablespoon butter1 large egg whiteOptional: Turbinado or coarse sugar, ground cinnamon, vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Chill while preparing filling. In a small bowl, combine sugars, flour and spices. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add sugar mixture; toss to coat. Add filling to crust; dot with butter.

-Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge. Cut slits in top. Beat egg white until foamy; brush over crust. If desired, sprinkle with turbinado sugar and ground cinnamon.

-Bake on the lowest rack 60-70 minutes, until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, covering with foil halfway if crust begins to get too dark. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with ice cream and caramel sauce.

