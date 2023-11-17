Clarion Wrestling: Golden Eagles Fall to 24th-Ranked West Virginia

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team faced off against a nationally ranked opponent in their home dual opener on Thursday, with Clarion falling by a 32-7 score to 24th-ranked West Virginia at Tippin Gymnasium.

(Pictured above: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon. Photo credit: Kirkland Photography)

Facing off against a lineup where nine of the 10 opponents were ranked nationally by FloWrestling, the Golden Eagles held their own individually against the Mountaineers if not collectively. WVU claimed bonus points in five of the bouts, but the other five were closely contested, including an overtime sudden victory decision at 174 pounds.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon scored the result of the night for the Golden Eagles, earning a major decision at 157 pounds in an upset against Caleb Dowling. Both competitors entered the night ranked by FloWrestling, with Herrera-Rondon checking in at 33rd in the nation while Dowling ranked 24th. The two went after each other aggressively in the first period, with Dowling taking a shot late in the frame and nearly locking up Herrera-Rondon.

Herrera-Rondon counter-punched and turned the tables on Dowling, bringing him to his back and earning three near fall points before time expired in the period.

The sophomore came through on a takedown late in the second period as well, putting Dowling to the mat for a 10-0 advantage. That deficit carried all the way through the end of the bout as Herrera-Rondon earned the major decision.

Clarion’s other win of the night came at 133 pounds, with Scott Johnson earning a convincing decision over Garhett Dickenson.

Johnson wasted no time against Dickenson, taking him down just 22 ticks into the first period for an early lead.

Less than a minute later, Johnson had built a 6-1 lead after a back trip on Dickenson, with Dickenson escaping before the end of the period to cut it to 6-2.

Johnson started the second period in the down position and quickly escaped for a point, and the freshman put on a clinic on top in the third period. He rode Dickenson for the entire two-minute period while continuing to attempt to turn him, easily securing the riding time point for an 8-2 decision.

The Mountaineers got the better of Clarion in the rest of the matches, though, starting with an 8-4 decision by Jett Strickenberger over Joey Fischer.

Jordan Titus logged a major decision at 141 pounds and Ty Watters followed with a fall over Kyle Schickel, pinning him late in the third period.

The closest match the rest of the way was the 174-pound bout with a pair of nationally ranked competitors in John Worthing and Brody Conley.

Neither man logged a takedown in the first seven minutes of action, but Conley managed one in overtime for a sudden victory win.

West Virginia 32, Clarion 7

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.