Jeep Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Two Light Poles on Greenville Avenue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say an individual was hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into two light poles and caught fire in Clarion Borough Thursday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

The crash happened around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, near the intersection of Greenville Avenue and South Street in Clarion Borough, according to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Borough Police Department, and PennWest Clarion Police Department responded to the scene.

Clarion Fire Assistant Chief Mike Chesterfield told exploreClarion.com that a Jeep left the roadway before striking two light poles along Greenville Avenue, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

“The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before (units) responded to the scene,” Chesterfield said.

The driver—whose name was not released—was evaluated by Clarion Hospital EMS and ultimately transported to a medical facility, Chesterfield noted.

According to Chesterfield, the vehicle is a total loss.

“As with any emergency, we have to take safe measures to protect ourselves and the public,” Chesterfield said of the potential dangers of the situation. “Training and proper tactics help to ensure a safe environment while dealing with any emergency.”

The light poles were completely knocked down; however, the severity of damage to the light poles and the need for replacement is still to be determined.

