John Dana Raybuck, age 76 of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, November 15, 2023, at the Community Living Center of the Butler VA.

Born January 20, 1947, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Richard Nelson Raybuck and Violet Mae Elder Raybuck.

He graduated from Keystone High School in 1965, where he played football for 4 years.

On February 28, 1966, he joined the United States Army. He was very proud to be a member of the 101st Airborne Division “Screaming Eagles.”

He served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967, and was exposed to Agent Orange while there.

Upon his return to the United States, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was honorably discharged on February 27, 1969.

John married the former Connie Lea Craft on April 8, 1972 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox.

He drove a truck for 23 years, both over the road and local, for various companies. He also worked at Knox Glass and PennDOT.

John was a life member of the Clarion VFW; a member of the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox and a former member of the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club.

To John, there were only three seasons in a year: football season (he loved his Steelers), hunting season (in his younger years), and picnic season (as he loved to eat!)

He loved watching old westerns on tv and playing cards and was always happy to help others. Nobody was a stranger to him, as he made friends everywhere he went.

John met every challenge in life head-on and with pride and dignity, never backing down.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; four children: Robin (Rod) Heckman of Lehighton, Michelle (Mike) Roxberry of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brandon (Nicole) Raybuck of Bethel Park and Denise Raybuck of Knox and her companion, Isaac Ochs; seven grandchildren: Evy (Lawrence) Marinovich, Brock Heckman, Britton Roxberry, Brisha Roxberry, Lychelle Whitlatch, Cameron Raybuck and Bryson Raybuck, and two great grandchildren: Taydon Roxberry and Lacey Marinovich.

John is also survived by his siblings: Marlys Baughman of Knox, Esther Montgomery of Sligo, Frances Matthews of Knox and Harold Raybuck of Clarion; sisters-in-law Betty Raybuck of Shippenville, Carol Raybuck of Florida and Jean (Paul) Peterson of Cochranton; brother-in-law, Paul (Sue) Mosier of Michigan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Raybuck; sister, Shirley Raybuck; Brothers: Richard Raybuck, Jr., Dennis Raybuck, Grant Raybuck, Neil Raybuck and Dallas Raybuck; brothers-in-law: Jack Baughman, Donald Montgomery and Donald Matthews and sisters-in-law: Elaine Raybuck and Katy Snyder.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 17, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 18, at the funeral home.

Funeral Services will immediately follow in the funeral home, with Reverend Lewie Bennett officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of John Dana Raybuck to the Community Living Center at Butler VA, 353 Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001 or our local Wreaths Across America c/o Romaine McGinnis, 755 Pine Terrace Road, Lot 15, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

