North Clarion Announces Homecoming Court

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Junior-Senior High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

The court consists of (front row, left to right): Eva Beck, Julia Daum, Lily Homan, Emma Buckley, Madison Gilara, (back row, left to right) Wade Peters, Drake Irwin, Gavin Howarth, Mason Shaftic, and Mason Montana.

North Clarion’s Homecoming Dance, Hollywood Nights, is slated for Saturday, November 18, at the high school.

