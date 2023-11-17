Police Searching for Chicora Man Accused of Using Counterfeit Money

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Butler are asking the public for assistance regarding an investigation into a local man who allegedly used counterfeit currency.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Friday, November 17, troopers responded to Dollar General on Chicora Road in Donegal Township, Butler County, for a report of a theft around 7:41 p.m. on September 22.

Trooper Mosura said it was reported a counterfeit bill was used to make a purchase.

Police say the suspect, who was driving a 2008 Suzuki, was identified as 30-year-old Alan Connor McDonald, of Chicora.

According to court documents, PSP Butler filled the following criminal charges against McDonald on Thursday, November 16, in District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office:

Trademark Counterfeiting – Distributes, Misdemeanor 1

Theft By Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Court documents indicate McDonald is not in custody and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

