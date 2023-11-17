SPONSORED: 12Series to Raise Money for Deployed Service Members with Launch of R.E.D T-Shirt
Friday, November 17, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Join 12Series in showing support to the service men and women protecting the country by sending care packages to those deployed over the Holidays.
12Series is launching two ‘Remember Everyone Deployed’ (R.E.D) t-shirts and a percentage of the proceeds will go directly to supplying care packages to deployed service members.
As a veteran-owned and operated company, 12Series members know what it’s like to miss out during this time of the year and how much care packages can positively impact morale.
Order your t-shirts online today to show your support: Remember Everyone Deployed
Visit 12Series on Facebook for more information!
