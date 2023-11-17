Friday Night Playoff Doubleheader: Redbank, Central Clarion Playoff Games to be Featured Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s a Friday night doubleheader edition of the Kerle Tire Game of the Week as Central Clarion takes on Westinghouse in the PIAA playoffs and Redbank Valley battles Port Allegany with a District 9 title on the line.

(PHOTO ABOVE – Left: Redbank Valley QB Braylon Wagner. Photo by Madison McFarland. Right: Central Clarion QB Jase Ferguson. Photo by Kirkland Photography.)

PIAA PLAYOFFS: CENTRAL CLARION VS. WESTINGHOUSE

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Dustin Kifer and Randy Cathcart on the call.

How to Watch

The broadcast is avaialable exculsively on NFHS Network. The video feed can be found at Nfhsnetwork.com. A subscription is required.

About the Game

It was a disappointing loss. A gut punch for the Central Clarion football team.

The 44-8 setback to Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs a season ago stuck with the Wildcats. It motivated them through the offseason and camp and through a campaign in which they cut a swath of destruction week after week and through foe after foe.

And now, a year later, Central Clarion gets another crack at the District 8 champion Bulldogs, who are every bit as good as the one the Wildcats faced 12 months ago.

Read full story here.

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP: REDBANK VALLEY VS. PORT ALLEGANY

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.

How to Watch

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

About the Game

Before the engines on the Port Allegany buses had even cooled, the Gators were down to Redbank Valley 22-0 in the first quarter in their Week 8 meeting.

“They whooped our butt,” said Port Allegany coach Justin Bienkowski of that 57-13 Bulldog mauling on Oct. 13. “They out-coached us. They outplayed us. Any other phrase you want to use? But fortunately, Week 8 is no longer and we get another shot.”

Both Bienkowski and Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold put little stock on what happened a month ago.

The football season is a fluid one; things change from quarter to quarter, let alone week to week.

These two teams are not the same as the ones that squared off on that night.

Read full story here.

