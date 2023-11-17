SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Has an Immediate Opening for a Painter
Friday, November 17, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion currently has an opening for an experienced auto body painter.
Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.
- Full-Time
- Monday through Friday schedule
- No weekends
- Paid holidays
Apply in person or call Mike at 814-297-1600.
Nick’s Auto Body
35 Alpha Lane (Former Seidles’s Collision Center)
814-297-1600
https://www.nicksautobody.com/
You may also email your resume to mike.minich@nicksautobody.com.
