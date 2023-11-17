Somewhere in Time, Before Clarion County, Stands an Enchanted Stagecoach Inn

KEEVERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – As a young girl, Barb Frampton would often dream of one day owning a unique house she saw along the side of the road as her grandparents drove her between Rimersburg and Clarion.

And…one day, she did buy the house constructed in 1840, and now that house is attracting national and state attention after it was featured on HGTV and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The house still doesn’t look like much from Route 68, but the weathered, leaning wood structure often draws questions and stares from people driving by 18805 by Route 68 in Reidsburg.

Frampton told exploreClarion.com, “I love old buildings and historic buildings, and I fell in love with that building when I was a kid. My grandparents lived in Rimersburg, so we drove by it. I grew up in Clarion. We used to go by there all the time, and I just remember I was always fascinated with that building and always liked seeing it.

“I thought it would be a great idea to rebuild the house built in 1840 by Major William F. Keever.”

Years later, she did buy the house.

“I paid $3,500, and it was falling down when I bought it.”

exploreClarion.com is offering this historical story–sponsored by First United National Bank–as a two-part series on the Modern Diner and its impact on Clarion.

The wood-frame home sits on one acre and has 2,176 square feet of living space, but no one has lived in the former hotel for many years.

“The first ten years that I owned it, I did a lot of restoration. My goal was to take it back to 1840 and make it into an actual restoration, so one of the first things I did when I bought it was removing any modernization in there.”

She consulted with the Pennsylvania Museum Commission and Landmark Designs in Pittsburgh and got advice. They advised her to pour a cement floor over the ground-level dirt floor.

After working on the building for years and a busy career that included a term as Clarion County Commissioner, Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, and an antique dealer for about 32 years, she decided it was time to pass on her “dream house” to someone else.

The property is listed for $18,500 (MLS No. 09-7277) with Brandee Zook of RE/MAX Select Group (www.remax.com) and is now under contract. Its taxes are $362.67 a year.

Frampton heard that the property was featured on HGTV for people interested in historical property at a reasonable (cheap) price.

She suspects the Post-Gazette contacted her after the HGTV Broadcast. It was built into the side of the hill, with the main floor accessed from the front entrance. The second floor can be accessed from the rear. The two upper floors have their doors set to opposite sides, giving it a lopsided appearance.

It was initially built as a stagecoach inn by Keever in his fifties. According to local residents, it stood close to the road and was at the midpoint between Ithaca, New York, and Pittsburgh.

Keever added a post office in what was once called Keeversburg (yes, the town was named after him) – before it was renamed Reidsburg in what is now Monroe Township.

“If you look at the 1877 rendering from the Clarion County Atlas, it shows two side buildings, one a livery and the other where they would have kept the carriages,” said Frampton. “The original foundation for the carriage house is still there.”

Thirty years ago, many more people were living near there than today. The older people were still living, and they always told Frampton it was known as the midpoint hotel for a stagecoach between Ithaca, New York, and Pittsburgh.

“I guess it was a familiar stopping spot before all the interstates and all the new roads.”

Keever owned a lot of land, originally where the hotel was located in Monroe Township before there was Clarion County.

“I think it was 1838 that Clarion County was formed by a court order that took land from Armstrong and Venango Counties. Major Keever built the hotel right around that time. But, he could have that town named after him, and later, it was absorbed into the adjacent town of Reidsburg. As you face the building on the ground level on the right-hand side, that was Keeversburg Post Office until Abraham Lincoln came into office.”

Frampton has talked to many people with stories about the former hotel.

“One of the best stories they told me was about a vast oak tree growing directly in front of the hotel in the middle of the road. When carriages traveled on the road, they would have to go on one side of the oak tree or the other; the road made a circle around it.

“So many people were killed in accidents because they hit the tree. The state stepped in and removed the giant oak tree. If you look at the 1877 Atlas rendering, you’ll see that to the right of the building, there’s just an old retaining wall on the Clarion side. It’s still there, and there was a little livery building beside the hotel and a larger stable towards Clarion from that, and the foundation for the larger stable is still there.”

When Frampton first took ownership of the building, she took out anything electrical to bring it back to when it was built.

“When the furnace was removed, an old sewage pipe went into the ground. There was no sewage, so I had the whole thing removed. There was wallpaper and things like that that were added in the 1950s, and I had that all taken off down to the horsehair plaster. At the time, I had my friends brushing their horses and saving the horsehair because I would try to recreate the horsehair plaster on the walls.”

She also had some of the original 1840 stones in the front entryway and the 1840 stones from the property for the entryway floor.

“I did as much as I could. I’m incredibly interested in any sort of historic preservation, but I couldn’t find a whole lot. I found some things in the History of Clarion by A. J. Davis. We have some things from the book, and the hotel was also in the 1877 Clarion County Atlas.”

Years have passed since her grandparents gave her rides past the Keeversburg Hotel, but she is hopeful a new owner will one day restore the property.

“The ideal purchaser is someone who could bring back the magic of 1840.”

Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

Stop at one of their offices in Fryburg, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Oil City, Franklin, or Cranberry and allow First United National Bank to make you one of their satisfied customers.

For more information on “The FUN Bank,” visit Fun-Bank.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.