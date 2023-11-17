The Carpet Barn Uses Service-Oriented Approach to Keep Their Doors Open for Over 50 Years
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Carpet Barn has served Clarion’s flooring needs for over 50 years with a service-oriented approach.
(Pictured above: Bud Wilshire and his “right-hand man” Steve Fabry outside the store’s current location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion, Pa.)
The original Carpet Barn, which was started in – yes, you guessed it – a barn located on Merle Street in Clarion, was first opened in 1971 by brothers-in-law Jim Wilshire and Tom Shreffler.
The business operated out of the barn until 1973, and then it moved across the alley into the former Coca-Cola Bottling Plant on 2nd Avenue in Clarion, Pa.
Wilshire and Shreffler operated the business on 2nd Avenue until 1985, then they built their current location at 470 South 5th Avenue, in Clarion, according to Jim Wilshire’s son, Bud, who is now the current owner of the business.
Bud Wilshire told exploreClarion.com, “My dad and uncle always talked about the 70s as being a really good time around here…People had money, and they spent it. Gas was cheap, people were stripping coal around here, and money was flowing.”
Bud took over the business full-time in 2007. He said that his dad retired in 2019, but he still comes into the store for lunch every day,
Tom Shreffler passed away in 2002.
Although Bud wouldn’t divulge all his secrets about their successful business approach, he emphasized that he still leans on the same principles for long-lasting success that his father and uncle instilled nearly a half-century ago.
“Our service approach hasn’t changed. The way (Jim and Tom) did back then, and how we handle things now, hasn’t changed.”
Bud added that there have been some struggles, but they have pulled through and keep moving forward.
“The ups and downs through the housing market crash in 2008, for example. It was terrible for business. Even something as simple as when they did the road work out (front of the store).”
Although there have been ups and downs, Bud says the key to elongated success is obvious not only to him and his crew but to everyone.
“How you handle yourself and how you do business is huge. People know that. Here, they know they’re coming to someone they can trust. And, if something goes south, we’ll stick behind it.”
The Carpet Barn, despite its name, has a lot more to offer than just carpet.
The store supplies and installs a wide array of vinyl, solid, and engineered hardwood, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate flooring, and commercial VCT. It also supplies materials to “do-it-yourselfers.”
Once your flooring is selected, The Carpet Barn crew will travel to the location to measure and prepare. Next, once the price is quoted, an installation date is set. Then, a contracted crew will begin the installation process.
Bud estimated that customers usually experience a two- to six-week turnaround time, depending on the size and potential difficulties of the job.
As far as giving back to the community, Bud says the business has never strayed away from getting involved and donating to local causes.
“Personally, I feel like we do well and we have something—so why don’t we share it with people,” Bud said. “We’ve found a nice median place to be where we can handle our orders, and we’re really busy most of the year. I think we’ve found a nice place to be where we can handle it and we’re successful.”
For more information, visit ClarionCarpetBarn.com.
