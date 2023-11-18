7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, November 18, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Showers. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thanksgiving Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.