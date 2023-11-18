Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Make-Ahead Turkey and Gravy

Ease the holiday time crunch with a make-ahead turkey recipe that’s ready to serve when you are!

Ingredients

1 turkey (14 to 16 pounds)

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning



1 teaspoon pepper3 cups chicken broth1/2 cup minced fresh parsley1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed2 teaspoons grated lemon zest1/4 cup lemon juice2 garlic cloves, minced

FOR SERVING:

1-1/2 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Place turkey on a rack in a roasting pan, breast side up. Sprinkle with poultry seasoning and pepper. Tuck wings under turkey; tie drumsticks together.

2. Roast, uncovered, 30 minutes. In a 4-cup measuring cup, mix broth, herbs, lemon peel and juice, and garlic; pour over turkey. Roast, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 3 to 3-1/2 hours, basting occasionally with broth mixture. Cover loosely with foil if turkey browns too quickly.

3. Remove turkey from pan; let stand at least 20 minutes before carving. Skim fat from cooking juices.

4. To freeze: Carve turkey and place in shallow freezer containers. Pour cooking juices over turkey; cool slightly, about 1 hour. Cover and freeze up to 3 months.

5. To serve: Partially thaw turkey in refrigerator overnight. Preheat oven to 350°. Transfer turkey and cooking juices to a large baking dish. Pour 1-1/2 cups broth over top. Bake, covered, until a thermometer inserted in turkey reads 165°, 50-60 minutes.

6. To prepare gravy: Remove turkey to a platter, reserving broth mixture; keep warm. In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in broth mixture; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with turkey.

