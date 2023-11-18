Police: Clarion County Man Stalks, Harasses Woman and Her Son Despite PFA Order

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man under a PFA order is in the Venango County Prison for reportedly stalking and harassing a woman and her son.

(Photo by Gavin Fish)

According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Robert Michael Myers, of Clarion County, on Thursday, November 16, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communication To Cause Fear, Felony 3 (two counts)



– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Felony 3 (two counts)– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, Arresting Officer Matthew Johnson, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, believes probable cause exists to substantiate the above charges based on the information and evidence discovered throughout the course of his investigation.

It was learned during the investigation that the victim has a PFA (Protection From Abuse) Order Against Myers.

The complaint states that on August 22, 2023, a known victim and her juvenile son reported that Robert Michael Myers had been following them in public places; showing up at their residence located on Keely Road in Franklin, Venango County; communicating with them in a threatening manner; and communicating with them extensively despite having a PFA against him.

The victim showed officers a phone where Robert Myers’ contact information is saved as “Buddy,” and the messages from “Buddy” were as the victim and her son had described, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim and male juvenile both stated that they were in fear for their safety as a PFA Order is only a piece of paper and that Robert Myers (Buddy) has told them multiple times that a piece of paper can’t stop him.

The victim was noted to be in a state of emotional distress while speaking with officers. She made several statements regarding her concern for her safety, as well as that of her son. In addition, she showed officers a copy of the PFA, the complaint states.

Upon clearing the call, officers verified the active PFA against Robert Myers, the complaint notes.

Myers was arraigned on Friday, November 17, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Judge Fish.

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

