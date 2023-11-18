SPONSORED: Stop at Sweet Basil for Their Weekend Specials!

 

Saturday, November 18, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil - Prime RibSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weekend specials at Sweet Basil are Prime Rib on Saturday, November 18, and Burgers on Sunday, November 19 – or order from their fine dining menu!

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Saturday Prime Rib

Available after 3:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib (pictured above)…grilled to your favorite temperature.

It is served with fresh bread, a salad, fresh green beans, and a choice of potato.

E407D693-95C4-4333-ADF2-AA50DA891B46

ADD A CROCK OF SOUP!

1D4A4606_PPM_1200

302EEC9F-4920-44FD-AB3E-9A577A836060 (1)

 

Sunday Burger Special

Sunday is Sweet Basil’s Burger Special!

Click here for the different choices and toppings.

The burger is served with fries.

376290596_797696659026888_5703405217691602146_n

B77C1A96-7136-464F-B370-CF7E6B31D967

1D4A4609_PPM_1200

 

Save Some Room for Dessert!

Sweet Basil dessert - new (1)

 

Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

 

Late-night food is available at Sweet Basil’s Bar!

Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.!

Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Sweet Basil - bar

Sweet Basil - pizza

Screenshot 2023-02-03 193901

Sweet Basil - appetizer

Sweet Basil - appetizer

Sweet Basil - appetizer

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/

Sweet Basil


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

