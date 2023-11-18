Wildcats Marching Band Seeking Donations to Purchase New Uniforms

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This fall, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion school districts have joined together to become one band – the Wildcats Marching Band.

This is in conjunction with the Wildcats football team made up of the same three districts.

They have designed brand new uniforms to premier during the 2024 football season utilizing patterns fashioned after the Wildcat mascot and colors, uniforms that will last for the next twenty to thirty years as the band represents and supports their schools and team.

Please help provide these new, matching uniforms for these amazing band students by either scanning the QR code, going to the link provided, or mailing your tax deductible donation to Clarion Area School District marked Marching Band Uniforms.

1. SCAN QR CODE:

2. OR – DONATE HERE: Bridge Builders Community Foundation Clarion Student Enrichment Foundation

3. OR – MAIL TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION TO:

Clarion Area School District

Marching Bank Uniforms

219 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

