7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, November 19, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Rain and snow showers likely before 9am, then rain showers. High near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
