 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Sunday, November 19, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

There are lots of ways to personalize this roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon recipe to your own tastes!

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
6 bacon strips, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450°. In a large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts, bacon, oil, salt and pepper. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through cooking, until sprouts are tender and lightly browned, 20-25 minutes. Drizzle with balsamic glaze; serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.