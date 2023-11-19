Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

There are lots of ways to personalize this roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon recipe to your own tastes!

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved

6 bacon strips, chopped



2 tablespoons olive oil1/2 teaspoon kosher salt1/2 teaspoon pepper2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450°. In a large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts, bacon, oil, salt and pepper. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through cooking, until sprouts are tender and lightly browned, 20-25 minutes. Drizzle with balsamic glaze; serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.