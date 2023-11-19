 

Darren & Jess Tie the Knot on November 4

Sunday, November 19, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot 2023-11-19 082856 (2)Darren and Jess (Funk) Seary were married on November 4, 2023, at The Haskell House in Clarion, Pa.

A reception followed.

Parents of the bride are Eric and Barb Funk, of Shippenville. The groom’s parents are Bob and Lori Seary, of Sligo.

Darren is the Projects Coordinator for the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Jess is the Director of Economic Development of Jefferson County.

They currently live in Sligo, Pa.

The couple spent their honeymoon at Walt Disney World.


