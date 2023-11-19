 

Police Searching for Man Accused of Stealing Bank Bag Containing Over $3000

Sunday, November 19, 2023 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

red-express-suspectFRANKLIN, Pa. — Franklin-based State Police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who was reportedly captured on camera stealing a dropped bank bag filled with cash from the Red Express convenience store parking lot in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

According to a report issued by Trooper Obenrader, the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m., on November 16, 2023. The victim reported dropping a blue bank bag containing $3,200 in cash in the parking lot of Red Express at 1375 Pittsburgh Road.

The victim was unaware of the loss before departing the scene.

Surveillance footage revealed a white male exiting his vehicle, picking up the bag, and returning to his vehicle where he stowed away the cash-filled bag. The unidentified man was seen leaving the premises with the stolen property.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


