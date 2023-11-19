Police Searching for Man Accused of Stealing Bank Bag Containing Over $3000

FRANKLIN, Pa. — Franklin-based State Police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who was reportedly captured on camera stealing a dropped bank bag filled with cash from the Red Express convenience store parking lot in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

According to a report issued by Trooper Obenrader, the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m., on November 16, 2023. The victim reported dropping a blue bank bag containing $3,200 in cash in the parking lot of Red Express at 1375 Pittsburgh Road.

The victim was unaware of the loss before departing the scene.

Surveillance footage revealed a white male exiting his vehicle, picking up the bag, and returning to his vehicle where he stowed away the cash-filled bag. The unidentified man was seen leaving the premises with the stolen property.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.