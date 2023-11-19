All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: George Noble
George Noble served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: George E. Noble
Born: July 1, 1937
Died: January 2, 2017
Hometown: Callensburg, Pa.
Branch: United States Air Force
George was an honorably discharged veteran of 22-years service with the United States Air Force.
Many of those years were spent as an Aerospace Control and Warning System Technician.
He was discharged with rank of Senior Master Sergeant (E-8).
He earned two Bronze Stars, Air Force Meritorious and Commendation Medals, Air Force Longevity Service and Good Conduct Medals, and the Parachute Badge.
Members of the VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker (Foxburg) conducted military honors during his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Callensburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
