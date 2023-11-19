 

SPONSORED: Maximize Your End-of-Year Tax Write-Off with J&J Trailer & Equipment Sales

Sunday, November 19, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

j&j Jerad (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Are you a business owner looking to maximize your end-of-year tax write-offs? Check out J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales!

J&J carries a line of high-quality trailers that are reliable and durable and can be a valuable asset to your business operations. With a wide variety of models and customizable options available, a trailer can be custom-tailored to meet your needs.

Plus, with J&J’s exceptional customer service and competitive pricing, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you made a smart investment for your business.

Don’t wait until tax season approaches, contact J&J Trailers today and take advantage of all the end-of-year deals!

*With a Section 179 tax deduction, eligible businesses can deduct the cost of machinery and qualifying equipment when filing their taxes.

Check out a full line-up of inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/

Visit J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales at one of their two locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA 16254

406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

Or, give them a call at 814-226-6066.

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

J&J


