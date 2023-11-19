SPONSORED: Maximize Your End-of-Year Tax Write-Off with J&J Trailer & Equipment Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Are you a business owner looking to maximize your end-of-year tax write-offs? Check out J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales!
J&J carries a line of high-quality trailers that are reliable and durable and can be a valuable asset to your business operations. With a wide variety of models and customizable options available, a trailer can be custom-tailored to meet your needs.
Plus, with J&J’s exceptional customer service and competitive pricing, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you made a smart investment for your business.
Don’t wait until tax season approaches, contact J&J Trailers today and take advantage of all the end-of-year deals!
*With a Section 179 tax deduction, eligible businesses can deduct the cost of machinery and qualifying equipment when filing their taxes.
Check out a full line-up of inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/
Visit J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales at one of their two locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA 16254
406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258
Or, give them a call at 814-226-6066.
HOURS:
Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.