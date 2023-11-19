William H. Roxberry Jr., 62, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at home peacefully surrounded by family.

He was born on February 19, 1961 in Franklin.

He was the son of Connie Roxberry and the late William H. Roxberry Sr.

He was a 1979 graduate of Franklin High School.

He enjoyed visiting and helping his neighbors.

Some of his favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR races (his favorite driver was Chase Elliot), bowling, fishing, and playing video games.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Connie; and his siblings, Mike Roxberry, Ron Roxberry and his girlfriend named Natalie, Tammy Mong and her husband named Dana, Tim Roxberry and his wife named Kim, and Luanne Amsler and her husband named Bob; as well as his faithful companion dog, Buddy.

He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 29 great nieces and nephews with another on the way, and finally 1 great-great niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Roxberry Sr.; his nephew, Cory Roxberry; and by his grandparents.

A special thanks to all of his family, friends, and neighbors who helped him throughout his battle with cancer.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday evening at 7 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Dave Smith of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Private burial will be in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to Bill’s family to help defray his funeral expenses.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.