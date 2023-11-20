 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday
Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 46. Windy, with a southeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Friday Night
A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

