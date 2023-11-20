And Then There Were Three: Clarion County Magisterial Districts Realigning

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Effective July 1, 2024, a realignment of Magisterial Districts in Clarion County will mean the loss of Magisterial District 18-3-01 and a realignment of the three remaining Magisterial Districts within Clarion County 18-3-02, 18-3-03, and 18-3-04.

(Pictured above: Magisterial District 18-3-02 in Shippenville, Pa. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ordered and decreed the realignment of Clarion County Magisterial Districts on June 14, 2022, following a petition from Clarion County.

A decline in the number of cases in Clarion County and the pending retirement of 18-3-01 District Judge Duane Quinn were considered in planning the change.

The realigned Magisterial Districts will include the following:

Magisterial District 18-3-02 and Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill will cover Clarion Borough Strattanville Borough, Clarion Township, Farmington Township, Highland Township, Knox Township, Millcreek Township, and Washington Township.

Magisterial District 18-3-03 and Magisterial District Judge Jarah L. Heeter will cover Foxburg Borough, Knox Borough, Saint Petersburg Borough, Shippenville Borough, and Ashland Township.

Magisterial District 18-3-04 and Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller will cover Beaver Township, Elk Township, Paint Township, Richland Township, and Salem Township.

Judge Sarah Seidle Patton issued the following order on October 17, 2023, providing additional directions for the changes:

“The reestablishment of the Magisterial Districts of the 18th Judicial District will eliminate Magisterial District 18-3-01 effective January 1, 2024. The District will no longer be hearing cases as of December 15, 2023, and all computers will be offline at the office as of December 18, 2023.

“Therefore, pursuant to the provisions of the Pennsylvania Rules of Conduct, Office Standards and Civil Procedures for Magisterial District Judges, Rule 112(B)(1)(c), effective for normal business hours commencing December 15, 2023, and continuing through normal business hours on December 31, 2023, Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill is temporarily assigned to handle all cases arising from Clarion Borough, Clarion Township, and Strattanville Borough, Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter is assigned to handle all cases arising from Paint Township, and Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Miller is assigned to handle all cases arising from Monroe Township.

“Any Magisterial District Judge assigned for on-call purposes for hours other than regular hours from December 15, 2023, to December 31, 2023, shall continue to handle matters that arise consistent with the on-call provisions set forth by state and local rules.

Effective December 1, 2023, any new filing as of that date for Clarion Borough, Clarion Township, and Strattanville Borough shall be done in the office of Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill (District 18-3-02), any new filing for Paint Township shall be done in the office of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter (District 18-3-03), and any new filing for Monroe Township shall be done in the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Miller (District 18-3-04).

“Effective December 1, 2023, Payments will be temporarily unavailable for cases in District Court 18-3-01. The ability to make ePayments for cases in District Court 18-3-01 will resume following realignment and no later than December 18, 2023.

“Effective December 15, 2023, the office of District Judge Timothy Schill, District18-3-02, shall be located at 22 N. 6th Avenue, Suite B, Clarion, PA 16214.

“Preliminary Hearings for all Magisterial District courts in Clarion County shall continue to be conducted at Central Court, 309 Amsler Avenue, Suite 1, Shippenville, PA, 16254.

