BREAKING NEWS: Keystone School Board Denies Athletic Council’s Plea for Athletic Co-Op

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – In a roll call vote of the Keystone School District Board of Education, board members denied the proposal for an athletic co-op with Union and Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Districts.

The board voted on football and baseball cooperative agreements. The vote on varsity football received two yay votes. The nays tallied six votes. Jr. High football received eight nays.

The vote on varsity baseball was tied, 4-4. Jr. High baseball received 0 yay votes.

“I feel this has been done unethically”, said board member Stacey Thompson. “It has not been discussed by the board as a whole at any point in time and hasn’t been discussed by any of us (until tonight.)”

Dozens of Keystone community members, parents, and students were on hand when the decision was reached.

Community members were outspoken, the majority in opposition, during a public athletic council meeting on Monday, November 13, in the Keystone High School gymnasium.

The public meeting came in response to a community meeting that was held on November 1 in conjunction with the administrative and board representatives from Keystone, Union, and Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Districts to provide information to the community about a potential athletic co-op between the three school districts.

On November 13, the athletic council decided to recommend just varsity and junior high football, as well as varsity and junior high baseball, out of more than 20 sports up for discussion.

