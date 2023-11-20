Clair “Sonny” McFadden, 81, of Clintonville, passed away November 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Sonny was born December 19, 1941, at his parent’s home in St. Petersburg. He was the son of the late John E. and Pearl Dittman McFadden.

Sonny was married to Patricia Hughes on June 21, 1962. Pat passed away on July 19, 2022. The couple had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary prior to Patricia’s passing.

Sonny worked for Hunter Trucking for 43 years as a diesel mechanic.

Sonny loved to be outside tinkering with things. Keeping his yard mowed and working on cars were a few of his favorite past times.

He truly was a jack of all trades, fixing most anything.

In his younger years, Sonny and his dad did underground mining in the local area, but after the mine collapsed, they decided that wasn’t for them.

Loved ones to cherish Sonny’s memory are his children, Sandy Sterner and husband Ken, Gerry McFadden and wife Cheri, Wanda Eakin and husband Don; his daughter-in-law Tracie McFadden, Clair’s grandchildren Josh McFadden and Crystal, Jarad McFadden and Amber, Aaron McFadden, Kenny Sterner, Amanda Gadsby and Adam and Carly Stiffy and Derrick, Donnie Eakin.

Sonny was also blessed with five great grandchildren: Amelia, Tobias, Aiden, Alexa, and Ellie. Sonny’s brothers and sisters Donald (Donna) McFadden, Tom (Sharon) McFadden, Linda (Bill) Custer, Ken McFadden, Johnny McFadden, Tracy (Norm) Link, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, his son Dave McFadden, brothers Richard and Joseph McFadden, three nephews, a niece and a sister-in-law.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with Sonny’s arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Sonny’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the Allegheny Heath Hospice and Dr. Lilly for their compassionate care of Sonny.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.