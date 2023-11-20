Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Badger
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Badger!
Badger is an adult male Border Collie and Coonhound mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Badger is a playful boy that loves playing fetch and going on adventures, and he walks great on a leash.
Although Badger is a sweet boy, he gets overlooked time and time again since he is standoffish toward strangers. However, when Badger becomes comfortable with someone, he will be their best friend. If you are someone who believes in giving the underdog a chance, please schedule an appointment to meet Badger.
For more information on him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
